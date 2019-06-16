Philips Norelco's OneBlade Face + Body Is Everything Its Predecessor Is With A Few (Totally Worth It) Extras

I’ve been using the Philips Norelco OneBlade since my dad got one for himself and, after deciding it was one of the best men’s trimmers he’d ever used, decided to gift it all over the place in (true dad fashion). The $35 electric trimmer and shaver holds a charge that can last you a week or more of daily face trimming and cuts close enough that you’re definitely office-appropriate afterward. And as long as you clean it as you find fit, it’s also a great trimmer for the rest of your body, naughty bits and decent bits alike. I’ve been using it for years and other than its proprietary charging cable, it’s one of my all-time favorite devices — I’ve never felt a need to seek out its competition.

And a few weeks back, Philips Norelco sent me the new edition: the OneBlade Face + Body. Like its predecessor, the Face + Body is wireless and waterproof. The blades are the same but now come with some extra fittings and two blades, one for your face and one for your body. It also comes with an extra comb fitting (the original gave you three different stubble combs) specifically designed for your body, allowing for a nice and smooth trim. The battery’s been enhanced, too, allowing up to 60 minutes per charge, which for me means it bleeds into weeks of use without a charge. Years of use later, I do think this is the best trimmer on the market (the original is Amazon’s No.1 best-selling men’s foil shaver), and the new model looks better, lasts longer, and gave me a few extra options for grooming. At $50, or $15 more than the original, it’s definitely worth grabbing since you’ll be getting all the best features of the original as well as enhanced stats.

And if you’re still stuck on only using razors (which should complement rather than solely command your grooming needs), this is your way in. Try the OneBlade if only to spend a few minutes less each day wincing at nicked skin (and finally get around to trimming down a bit of your fur).

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.