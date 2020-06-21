The President Is Not a Racist, and Those Racist Things That Keep Happening Are All Coincidences

The president of the United States is facing a vexing problem: the racism he ran on is no longer in style. In fact, “76 percent of Americans—including 71 percent of white people—called racism and discrimination ‘a big problem’ in the United States.”

This is an enormous shift in the America Donald Trump was elected to govern just three years ago. And while Trump’s base may be the same as it always was, the optics of the world have changed. This puts pressure on Trump to pretend to be less racist than he is.

But even if the country is “theoretically” less racist than it was in 2016, Trump’s racist base is still very racist, and racism is the main issue that galvanizes their shriveled hearts, and so Trumpworld finds itself on a sticky wicket.