The ‘Pressure and Pain’ of Being Harry and Meghan—in Their Own Words

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will, in a documentary made by their friend, the ITN journalist Tom Bradby, ask the public to relate to their “world of pressure and pain.”

One hopes this enormously wealthy, privileged, and powerful couple will be wise enough not to give their enemies ammunition to accuse them of throwing a pity party, but one can’t be sure.

In a trailer for Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which will be shown on ITV at 9 p.m. U.K. time Sunday night, Bradby said: “The story of their time in Africa was one of passion for their work, pride and happiness but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces.”