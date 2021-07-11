The Pro-Democracy Rebels Who Want Trump Back

Venezuela’s opposition may be hopelessly divided but people fighting to rid the country of the autocrat Nicolás Maduro can agree about one thing: President Biden is doing very little to help.

Many of those who dream of bringing free elections and open democracy to the once oil-rich nation have found themselves in a very unusual position—they are pining for the days of Donald Trump.

The former president didn’t do enough to force Maduro out but he did put Hugo Chávez’s successor under pressure. Biden—by contrast—seems happy to largely ignore him, although the Trump-era sanctions on Venezuela remain in place.