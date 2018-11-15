The Products To Make Curing Hangover A Breeze

Nothing cures a hangover like water and waiting for the fog to pass. But waiting takes too long. Why not make the wait fun, or dare I say it, enjoyable? Get back on your feet with the most soothing of products, from scents, to smoothies, to soaking salts. You’ll be too hungover to think about ordering them after the damage has been done—may as well stock up now.

Choosing what to eat and subsequently having to prepare it sounds like a death sentence in an already awful situation. A greasy breakfast might sound tempting, but, sorry to be a mom right now, you’re in dire need of vitamins. Grab one of these pre-portioned cut-up fruit and just add water or your favorite type of milk, blend away and bring the portable cup back to bed. Word to the wise: Block your ears while you run the blender.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, salt and potassium levels dip when we’re dehydrated and hungover, and the best way to replenish them is an electrolyte solution. If you’re too nauseous to grab a bowl of Pho down the street, the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy teamed up with Morning Recovery to help detoxify the liver and boost energy levels.

Is that a fever, or did you just have too much fun last night? There’s something about hangovers that make our body temperature shift from frozen to boiling in a matter of seconds. This fuzzy friend filled with calming buckwheat and lavender is at the ready with hugs that, in the wise words of Goldilocks, feel juuust right.

You can’t tell if you’re sweating or shivering, but this pillow (literally) has your back. The quilted size provides extra warmth and back support to soothe the aftereffects of that acrobatic keg stand, while the interior ventilating gel layer provides a cooling effect on the flip side.

Whether you woke up on your floor or in some stranger’s bed, you deserve to feel like you checked in to the Ritz. Made of waffle-like cotton and lined with a velour interior (you know, the stuff Juicy Couture tracksuit dreams are made of), this robe keep you comfy and cool at the same time. Plus, don’t diamonds and waffles sound like the start of the perfect morning?

Given that standing is not an option today, you might as well milk your bath for all it’s worth. Pink Himalayan salts—for the ultimate millennial pink Instagram work—with rose petals and rose oil to nourish your tired body and mind. Sitting in the bath until you’re pruney, mandatory. (Life hack: Gently massage the salt against your skin in an upward circular motion to slough away dead skin cells and promote circulation).

It’s time to ~throw~ in the towel and resign yourself to the snuggle of this heated blanket that comes in three calming colors. Thanks to its U-shaped collar, it’ll actually hug your body until you’re ready to face the world again. Under the lull of its three heat settings, feel free to drift off into the oblivion—there’s a two-hour auto-off mechanism to conserve energy.

Scents can be a little tricky when you’re feeling extra sensitive, but Jo Malone is a fragrance genius whose elixirs smell almost therapeutic. Without being overly sweet, the ginger notes in this candle alleviate hangover symptoms while dark amber and lily softly lull you back to sleep—should that be what you choose to do.

Your liver took a beating last night. Head straight to the scene of the crime and give your poor body some much-needed TLC with these detox capsules. Active ingredients like magnolia berry, biotin, vitamin C and milk thistle also work to regenerate dehydrated skin.

When it comes down to it, all you really need is a soft hoodie to swaddle you like a baby—especially when everything hurts and you feel like you might be dying. Speaking of babies, this zip-up is made with Filium-activated material, which repels all liquids and odors. That’s clutch if you’re so disoriented you’ve poured an entire hot coffee all over yourself, or if you don’t make it to the garbage can in time.

