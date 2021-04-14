The Promise and the Tragedy of Biden’s Afghanistan Speech

In many ways, Joe Biden’s speech outlining a final withdrawal from Afghanistan was something antiwar activists, veterans, and analysts have waited to hear from an American president for an entire generation.

Biden did not frame departure reluctantly. He argued for it as a kind of victory over the morass of American strategic thinking that since 9/11 has sustained a bloody misadventure America lost long ago. Speaking somberly and with an appropriate exhaustion, Biden waved away 20 years worth of generals, undersecretaries, legislators, think-tankers and journalists content to catastrophize instead of explaining a route to a sustainable, worthwhile outcome. “I have not heard any good answers to these questions,” said Biden, sounding like someone humbled by his time proposing his share of bellicose non-answers in the post-9/11 Senate. And so, he said, “it is time to end the Forever War.”

But Biden said Forever War; singular. The rest of Biden’s speech made clear that he will leave other Forever Wars in place—merely waged less conspicuously, likely now at further distance, than agonizing ground occupations. Biden captured the bitterness of the experience of the Forever Wars. He framed departure from Afghanistan as a matter of common sense, instead of the typically defensive Democratic posture. But he did not apply that welcome reappraisal of the Afghanistan war to the rest of the post-9/11 suite of counterterrorism conflicts that continue to kill people around the world—none of which have any clearer path to anything resembling victory than does Afghanistan.