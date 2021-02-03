The ‘QAnon Shaman’ Is Starving—and Having Some Regrets

The so-called “QAnon Shaman,” who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month in Viking garb, claims he hasn’t eaten in nine days because his Shaman faith bars him from eating the non-organic food provided in jail.

And during an unintentional fasting that his lawyer says has caused him to lose 20 pounds, the 33-year-old has been pondering his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection—and he has some regrets.

“He has come to grasp that fact that the former president really didn’t love him and that all the bullshit about Trump’s army and all the social media-driven conspiracy theories led to a lot of the vulnerability,” Jacob Chansley’s defense attorney, Albert Watkins, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

“Has my client gone through a wholesale repudiation on his previous beliefs? No. It’s part of an ongoing process. But he has recognized his role and my client has bellied up and realized he needs to do right by his country. As part of this process, he is compelled to address a lot of things he has believed in the past from what I would call a propaganda machine.”

Chansley, from Phoenix, Arizona, was infamously photographed carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a headdress made of coyote skin and buffalo horns during the Jan. 6 siege. He was arrested on Jan. 9 in Arizona and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

But since his arrest, and subsequent order to remain in jail pending trial, Chansley claims he hasn’t eaten. Why? Because his belief in Shamanism means food with unnatural chemicals “would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness,” an emergency motion filed Wednesday states.

The 14-page motion says the Department of Corrections hasn’t granted the dietary request even though Shamanism is a faith “recognized by the U.S. government” that is “often associated with indigenous tribal societies, and involves belief that shamans, with a connection to the otherworld, have the power to heal the sick, communicate with spirits, and escort souls of the dead to the afterlife.”

Chansley won’t put “chemicals, preservatives, and GMOs that would compromise the integrity of his faith,” Wakins explained. “Just like an Orthodox Jew would not feast on canned ham while incarcerated.” (Prosecutors, however, noted in prior filings that Chansley regularly takes drugs like peyote and mushrooms—and lied about it to authorities.)

The motion includes a hand-written request from Chansley stating that, for the past eight years, he has only eaten “traditional food that has been made by God.” “Being w/o food is stressful due to the way it affects my serotonin levels,” Chansley wrote to prison officials. “I am humbly requesting a few organic canned vegetables, canned tuna (wild caught), or organic canned soups.”

“I will continue to pray through the pain and do my best not to complain. I simply ask that you understand that the physical effects of not eating organic are harmful to my body & bio-chemistry,” he added.

The motion, however, notes that the D.C. Department of Corrections’ religious services staff couldn’t “find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for Shamanism Practitioner.”

The department also disputed the fact Chansley hadn’t eaten in more than a week, and said he didn’t identify his faith when he was initially imprisoned.

Watkins blamed “bureaucratic protocols” and said he has a “duty to be aggressive and make sure his client doesn’t die.” He has asked a judge to order Chansley’s immediate release if he doesn’t get his organic food. Even if he is released, it could be another two weeks before he can eat, Watkins said.

“I guess my client is going to have to eat his left leg,” he told The Daily Beast.

Chansley’s lawyers have called him a “non-violent” person who only entered the Capitol after the doors were held open—“by a policeman who stated in effect, if not verbatim, ‘the building is yours.’” He is a “gentleman who catches insects and releases them outside” and whose idol is Mahatma Gandhi, Watkins said.

But, prosecutors say he was a key participant in the riots, and the “self-proclaimed leader” of QAnon, a violent conspiracy theory that believes pedophiles and cannibals among the Democratic Party will be arrested and executed.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Fine ordered that Chansley be detained before trial, calling him an “active” participant in “a violent insurrection” who was unlikely to follow court orders.

Chansley was among the handful of rioters who stormed the Senate chamber during the insurrection, along with an Air Force vet holding zip ties and an Alabama man armed with a knife who said God told him to enter the building.

In a previous detention memo, federal authorities said Chansley admitted he left a chilling note for former Vice President Mike Pence, who he said was a “child-trafficking traitor.”

“It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” the note read, though Chansley claimed to the FBI that he didn’t mean it as a threat.

In the memo, Watkins says Chansley’s affinity with Trump prompted him to travel to D.C.and he was incited to storm the Capitol by Trump’s rhetoric and calls to action.

But since his incarceration, Watkins told The Daily Beast, Chansley has apparently “gone through a period of introspection” and realized that he made himself “open to the propaganda from the former president.”

Wakins said that after Trump snubbed a pardon request from Chansley and other Capitol rioters, his client realized that “the presiden’t didn’t have his back.” Now, Chansley wants to do “right by his country,” even if that means testifying against Trump in his upcoming impeachment proceedings.

While Chansley still has a “soft space in his heart” for Trump, Wakins said his “well-spoken” client could be crucial in proving Trump’s comments spurred the insurrection. “I am not saying that the senators have no choice but to put my client on the stand,” the defense lawyer said. “I am suggesting that if they're serious about the impeachment they need someone to testify—and who’s better than someone who is well-spoken.”

And while his bizarre outfit—apparently inspired by his Shaman faith—made him one of the most infamous participants in the riot, it might also present an opportunity, Watkins said.

“He has become the face of what happened on Jan. 6,” he said. “Once we get to know Jacob, and others like Jacob, Jan. 6 is not going to be akin to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. It is going to be a day of reckoning. We need to all own our role.”