The Queen Goes It Alone to Support Prince Andrew. Again.

The queen really can’t read the room on Andrew

The queen’s support of Prince Andrew seemingly knows no bounds. After warning press photographers away from Balmoral, as previously reported by The Daily Beast, The Sunday Times reports the queen has “let it be known” that she wants the prince—accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre three times while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein—to remain as colonel of the Grenadier Guards.