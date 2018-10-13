“Work from home, earn 10K a month.”

That’s no advertising scam—that’s a reality for some top-tier webcam models. Hustling for tips like a stripper while performing in front of the camera like a porn star (without the potential STD exposure) and simultaneously offering a personalized intimate experience, all from the safety of one’s own home, makes webcamming one of the safest opportunities for sex workers to earn a living without risking their health or safety.

It’s the hottest—and perhaps safest—pay-by-the-minute profession in which the model truly has full control (unless she’s reporting to a cam studio—that’s a different story). The model sets the stage, picks out her wardrobe, and displays choice weapons of pleasure nearby, in the background, enticing eager fans into private shows to see more. And unlike porn, in the world of camming there’s always something more. It isn’t all about sex; it’s far more personal. Categorized as adult entertainment, the performers we call “cam models” are the latest amalgamation of modern-day sex workers, even if the majority of their sexual partners are virtual.

Like anything that sounds too good to be true, it’s not without its drawbacks.

Touted as the “Queen of Cams,” multi-award-winning model Little Red Bunny has more than earned that credit, putting in 10-12 hours a day online throughout the course of her 10-year career as a webcam model. Success requires more than just a pretty face, she points out, since the psychological toll it can take to be a webcam model is rarely mentioned. “People judge camming harshly,” says Little Red Bunny. “They think it’s just sexy girls playing with toys but this is something that they don’t know. They don’t know how personal it is.” With her sweetly-accented voice, signature red hair, and lithe frame, Little Red Bunny rates high on the attractiveness scale; however, to grow your business and maintain that success, she claims that a model must be personable.

“ Members come here to see the person, not just the action. They want someone to cheer them up on a bad day. ”

As a recognizable figure in the world of cam models, Little Red Bunny wanted to give back to her community—to offer her services in the form of training—so earlier this year she started The Little Red Academy. The barriers to entry are low—anyone over eighteen years of age with a webcam, computer and internet access can become a cam model but that doesn’t mean they’ll be successful or mentally prepared for what they may encounter. Through her academy, she offers coaching, training, and tiered mentorship, all customized for each individual model (all of whom must fill out a detailed questionnaire beforehand). Little Red Bunny wants to help other women grow their own cam businesses, to show them how to have autonomy and to find nourishment in these social interactions without the psychological drain. The latter is the trickiest.

While many cam models joke about feeling more like a therapist than a virtual girlfriend, there’s some truth to that. Sure, fans want to fulfill their fantasies—whether it’s a scantily-clad woman mashing berry-flavored yogurt between her toes or reenacting the infamous duck noises popularized by Howard Stern from Gag Factor 5. However, there’s a growing clientele looking for companionship—fans that rely on a cam model’s regular schedule, signing online at the same time every week (or day, as the case may be) for their “date.” People, mostly men, buy blocks of time with Little Red Bunny, in some cases just to hang out with her online and discuss the details of their day-to-day life with her without worrying about the judgments family or friends might pass. “Sometimes we can be on cam for 7 to 15 hours. We just talk, share music and life stories, I connect with people all over the world this way,” says Little Red Bunny. “Members come here to see the person, not just the action. They want someone to cheer them up on a bad day.”

Successful cam models are not only available but often develop regular clients, and a virtual relationship soon blossoms. For Little Red Bunny, she sees her cam sessions as little windows of opportunity to make someone’s life a bit happier—or “bring the sunshine,” as she says. There are often times when the cam conversations end up being more valuable than the quick relief. “I’ve cammed with people that were close to dying, some were fighting terminal illness, always going to the emergency room, always at the hospital. I helped them through that. They’ve told me how much I helped them through those things,” says Little Red Bunny. “The person who helped do my website, we had this connection, and then one day he disappears and I heard he passed.”

There is no recipe for success, as Little Red Bunny points out, but there is something to be said for consistency, and she has steadily maintained a consistent look, attitude and schedule for nearly a decade. Whereas some cam models test the waters of porn, Little Red Bunny felt that was too much of a deviation from her career. She wanted to build on her current network and inspire fellow cam models to stay motivated, encouraging a positive work-life balance, which even experienced models like herself still struggle with. Despite the heavy competition, cam modeling can be a lucrative opportunity for all the same reasons that once drove young women to do porn, whether it’s a single mom who needs a flexible schedule, an 18-year-old looking to pay for college or someone who just plain loves sex.