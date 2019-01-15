The Quip Toothbrush Completely Changed How I Brush My Teeth

A little over a year ago, I realized it was nearly impossible for me to go on social media without seeing an advertisement for something called the “Quip toothbrush.” Each ad was bright, colorful, and surprisingly aesthetically-pleasing for a toothbrush, seemingly directed right at millennials (i.e. me).

The toothbrush promised better dental health and an overall fantastic tooth brushing experience, something I had never put too much thought into before. After a while, I saw these ads so much so that I was left with two options: try it myself or use a Google Chrome extension to block myself from seeing it. In the end, my curiosity got the best of me, and I investigated further.

Quip is an electric toothbrush designed to make brushing your teeth more efficient and effective. What makes this brush stand out from any old toothbrush you could buy at the drugstore? For one thing, Quip brushes are weirdly beautiful: sleek, with a minimalist design, coming in a few trendy color options (black, turquoise, blue, and a bunch of metallics if you’re feeling fancy). They don’t feature any gimmicks or extras: just a smooth handle with some bristles at the end.

The other thing is that Quip started out as a subscription service (although now you can buy them on Target’s website as well). The process is simple: for your first order, you get a kit that includes a toothbrush, a full-size toothpaste, and a travel-size toothpaste. If you choose to sign up, you get a shipment of a new brush head and toothpaste every three months, which is when the company says you should be changing your brush.

After reaching out to a publicist about the toothbrush, I received a whole kit for myself. Despite literally never caring about my toothbrush before (my teeth are luckily extremely low-maintenance - this is where I brag about how I have never had a cavity), I was suddenly excited to try this one out.

After my first three months of using my Quip, I knew I was hooked -- so hooked that I signed up for the service and now pay for it myself. I can’t complain about the price, though. The initial first kit is $40, and then after that, it’s $10 for each refill (each refill gets you a new brush head, a battery, and a full-size toothpaste). And after over a year of using it, I can confirm that this toothbrush has completely changed the way I brush my teeth for the better.

Although the brush may not look particularly exciting (but honestly, the copper metallic is easily the nicest-looking toothbrush I’ve ever owned), it does a lot. The bristles are super soft, and never feel scratchy or painful, ever. It doesn’t vibrate in a way that feels super intense, but it does make you feel like you’re really cleaning your teeth.

My favorite feature is the vibrating timer, which has you brushing your teeth in four sections, with 30 seconds for each one. This timer has forced me to brush my teeth for two minutes each time, which is apparently the recommended timing for better dental health. Before using Quip, I would strive for two minutes, but in reality I rarely did it that long. I certainly wasn’t moving through my mouth in carefully timed sections. Rather, I was brushing way too hard and way too fast. After just a few days of using Quip, I already felt like my teeth were cleaner than they ever had been before.

The subscription service also really appeals to the lazy side of me. Before getting Quip, sure, I knew that I was supposed to be changing out my toothbrush every few months. But to be perfectly honest, I never kept track of how long I was using each toothbrush for. Usually, I would toss one and get a new one when it started to feel truly terrible… or, more likely, whenever I went on vacation, forgot to pack one, and was forced to buy a new one. With the subscription service, I get a new brush head every three months, meaning I don’t have to do any work. The new head also always comes with a new battery, so you don’t even have to supply those yourself. Replacing the head is super simple and fast and the battery means that you don’t have to charge it (which is a game changer for me, a person who hates to have to remember to charge anything). It literally could not be easier.

Oh, and there’s one more small thing worth pointing out about Quip. It comes in a cool plastic holder, with a base that can sit on the counter or be stuck on the bathroom wall, your choice. The plastic “lid” is ideal for traveling. You simply put the toothbrush in its little case and it’s protected from the harsh elements of your toiletry bag.

Lastly, I also truly love the toothpaste. I may have always gone through the motions when brushing, but when it came to toothpaste, I was always super picky about what I was using. Quip’s fluoride toothpaste is great: it’s minty, but not overpowering, and a little bit goes a long way. According to the site, the fluoride is “a naturally occurring mineral that has been proven to prevent tooth decay by at least 25% in adults and children.” They use fluoride instead of “misleading whitening ingredients, damaging abrasives, and needless additives.” And, again, my teeth have never felt better.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.