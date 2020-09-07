The Racism I Faced as Milwaukee’s Health Boss Under COVID-19

In the fall of 2018, I returned to my hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to help fix a broken health department. Among other scandals, the agency had failed to follow through on monitoring for possible lead poisoning among local children.

As the only Black woman health officer in the state, the luster of being in the role wore off rather quickly. Mostly, I found myself praying that things wouldn’t get any worse.

Fast forward to late 2019. We were paying attention to Wuhan, China. But just like other emerging deadly diseases like Ebola and SARS, we suspected COVID-19 was something that couldn’t manifest—or at least spread widely—here in the United States.