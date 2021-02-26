The Real Reason GOP Senators Single Out Democrats of Color

It’s been over a month since Joe Biden has been in office and his notably diverse Cabinet has yet to be fully confirmed. There are several “firsts” of their racial group seeking these prestigious titles who are currently being held up by what has now become the “whites-only” political party in America: the GOP.

It’s safe to now predict that we’ll not be seeing the first Indian American to lead the Office of Management and Budget as Republican senators, and one defiant Democrat from West Virginia, will most likely block the confirmation of Neera Tanden. The reason? Some of her controversial political remarks on social media, which included criticizing the GOP and Sen. Bernie Sanders, ruffled their features during the drawn-out hearing two weeks ago.

This is interesting given that some of the very same senators who are trying to dismiss and tone-police Tanden for her tweets are the exact same people who gave Trump a break on inciting an insurrection on Twitter and spent four years telling reporters, “Oh, sorry, haven’t read that tweet yet!”