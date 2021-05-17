The Real Takeaway From the Yankees’ Spooky COVID ‘Outbreak’

Nine people affiliated with the New York Yankees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. By all accounts, this is not a vaccine skeptic problem—all nine had been inoculated.

But rather than some kind of disturbing signal that a new normal is more elusive than ever, or that the specific vaccine the mix of staffers and players got was somehow bogus, the apparent outbreak in the baseball team’s clubhouse is a reason for optimism, experts told The Daily Beast.

