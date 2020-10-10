The Reality Behind the Latest ‘Cure’ Hyped by Trump

The experimental novel coronavirus drug Donald Trump took last week is not, as the president claims, a cure for COVID-19.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail, under development by New York pharma Regeneron, seems promising, experts and health officials say. But it and a similar antibody cocktail from Indiana firm Eli Lilly—also touted by the president—are still in trials. It’s too soon to say exactly what they do and how well they do it, and the president’s bluster about them is just the latest in a pattern of pandemic braggadocio.

