The REALLY Shocking Moment From the Jan. 6 Hearing

The revelation that Donald Trump was glued to Fox News for two hours while the Capitol was sacked on Jan. 6 did not shock the hosts of The New Abnormal.

The news from Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that really struck Molly Jong-Fast was that instead of trying to stop the violence, Trump wanted to call senators and pressure them to throw out the election results or delay the certification.

And of course he talked to Rudy Giuliani.

“Rudy’s always the first call you make because you gotta get the bad ideas from someone,” says co-host Andy Levy.

“I would not let Rudy Giuliani pick a pair of shoelaces for me. And this, the president of the United States is turning to him for advice on elections.”

Molly also noted the testimony that even Secret Service agents guarding Vice President Mike Pence feared for their lives during the riots.

“The VP detail thought this was going to get very ugly,” she says.

“That was pretty intense. They started calling their relatives to say goodbye. Never a great sign, especially when you’re a law enforcement guy.

Molly then goes on to disclose what she thinks is the most disturbing aspect of the shameful Jan. 6 episode—and why the committee’s work is so damn important.

Also on this episode, Mark Leibovich, a writer for The Atlantic and author of Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, recounts his time with Trump during the 2016 campaign—and identifies what his real skill is.

“When the stakes are this high, it’s very, very dangerous,” he says.

