The 'Reassuring' Moral of the Elizabeth Warren Pregnancy Story: If It Wasn’t Written Down, It Didn't Happen!

In an age when it’s becoming ever more difficult to shock the American public, a revelation this week seems to have rattled many Americans to their core: when people are fired due to discrimination, it is not recorded in the minutes of meetings or in their personnel files. Make room on that fainting couch, folks, I’m feeling a little lightheaded!

Elizabeth Warren would have us believe that in the early 1970s a woman could lose her job due to her pregnancy and—brace yourself—her supervisor or employer wouldn’t have documented that as the reason her employment ended. A public school board could record in its minutes that a woman’s continued employment was supported unanimously before members were aware of her pregnancy, but that would not prevent the school’s principal from firing her when he later learned about it.

That’s the situation in which Warren claims she found herself after her first year of teaching. She claims she was discriminated against by her male employer and, to the surprise of relatively few, there are still those who refuse to believe her account. Undocumented pregnancy discrimination. Have you ever heard of such a thing?!