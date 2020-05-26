The Ultimate Picnic Cocktail

Thank you Grand Marnier® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “As we have all been home for a few months, I wanted something that feels like a picnic in the park but at home.”

When would you serve this drink? “It’s easy to make and easy to share. I would make pitchers of it for barbecues, picnics and house parties, or just have one before a meal at home.”

What music would you pair it with? ““Out of Time Man” by Mano Negra.”

What food would you pair it with? “Maybe tartare or ceviche.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My Uncle. He has always been an inspiration and he taught me a thing or two about drinking.”

The Red Lift

By Sam Willy

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Campari® (Order on Drizly)

1 part Lime juice

Club soda

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Orange Twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the club soda, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with an orange twist.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.