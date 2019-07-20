The Republican Party Was Founded to Fight White Supremacy. Here’s How It’s Embraced It Now.

Once upon a time, “republican,” with a small r, was the most revered word in this country—a sacred word. As you probably know, the founders weren’t crazy about democracy. They didn’t trust the people (even in the limited way they defined the term) not to become a mob. They didn’t lean into the label “democrat.” Instead they identified as “republicans.”

What did republican mean back then, in the 1780s? A few different things, but it centered on the idea—and don’t laugh, yet—of virtue. Republican virtue lauded citizenship and civic duty—and citizenship was defined by adherence to a set of principles, not by blood and soil. It hated corruption and excessive concentration of wealth (American society was far less stratified than was British society; George Washington would barely have qualified as rich in England).

Alexander Hamilton formed the country’s first political party, which he called the Federalists. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison formed the other party, which they called the Republican Party (or sometimes the Democratic-Republican Party, but note that democracy is nodded to only in the adjective, while the noun emphasizes republicanism). They called it that for a reason: to promote the above republican virtues and to suggest that Hamilton’s big plans—strong central government, national bank—were anti-republican and reeked of monarchism.