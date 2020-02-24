The Republican Party’s Biggest State Investment So Far in 2020 Will Surprise You

President Donald Trump is in full re-election mode, barnstorming the country with packed-to-the-roof rallies and shadowing Democrats as they meander through their messy nomination process.

But it’s one state in particular—and an unexpected one at that—that is garnering major attention from the Republican Party as they hope to hold on to control of the White House.

From Jan. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2020, the Republican National Committee has transferred $594,875 to the Arizona State Republican Party. That is the biggest transfer of money to any state that has not had congressional elections during that time period. And it significantly outpaces other states that are considered the main battlegrounds in the 2020 cycle.