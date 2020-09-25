The Republicans Are Taking Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Seat, and They Won’t Let Us Grieve

Everything about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has felt wrong. I don’t mean surprising—she was an 87-year-old woman who had battled cancer multiple times and been hospitalized earlier this year; it’s not uncommon for people with that medical history to die. But every second of what’s happened since the news broke of her death has felt like some kind of perversion of what should be happening.

In my nights of anxiety and insomnia since her death, robbed by the news cycle insistent on the politics of it all to be sad, I started feeling despair.

I thought about how the justice once said that “Real, enduring change happens one step at a time.” That’s a pretty thought. But it also takes hundreds of years for a forest to grow and one asshole with a can full of gas and a book of matches to burn it down. Positive change is gradual and collective; devastation is sudden. We can’t ignore the arsonist just because it’s more pleasant to pick flowers.