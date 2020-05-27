The Return of Cocktail Hour

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, liquor store sales are up across the country with many folks fixing cocktails at home.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the return of America’s nightly cocktail hour and what people are mixing up. They also discuss the long-term effects of the coronavirus on the bar industry and how it might change after this pandemic is finished.

So mix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong