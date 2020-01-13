The Return of Radical Chic Is Dangerous For The Democrats

If you’re running for president, being chic is dangerous, and, on the eve of the last debate before the Iowa caucuses Pete Buttigieg is finding that out.

The Oxford English dictionary defines chic as “stylishness and elegance in dress”, but in 1970 Tom Wolfe weaponized the term by coupling it with “radical” and extending its meaning to the modishly rich and famous who strive to be seen hosting good causes.

In a landmark piece of reporting in New York magazine, titled “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s,” Wolfe described a party given by Leonard Bernstein—the egregio maestro as Wolf named him—and his wife in their 13-room penthouse on Park Avenue: