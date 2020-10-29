The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Cover Hunter Biden

I don’t think the Hunter Biden “scandal” is worthy of tipping an election. But I do think it’s deserving of coverage. Yet, some in the media disagree, like NPR’s managing editor, who dismissed it, saying, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories…” With all due respect, this is a legitimate story, and sitting on it till after Nov. 3 disserves the public, and could even have the unintended consequence of stoking additional fears about the “fake news” media.

We should not hype it. We should not hide it. What we should do is put it in proper perspective. Following is my attempt to do just that.

Here’s what we know: Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, was paid a lot of money by various companies—not because of his expertise or intellect, but because of his last name. This means that when Joe Biden said, “My son did nothing wrong,” he wasn’t exactly shooting straight with us. Trading on a powerful name is not illegal or uncommon, but is a form of corruption. And we should be honest about that.