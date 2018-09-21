The Right Way to Cook in the Great Outdoors

Forget baking soufflés or rolling out homemade pasta, when it comes to cooking I’m most terrified by the prospect of having to make a gourmet meal while camping.

I’ve learned the hard way to stick to old standbys, like hot dogs, corn on the cob, baked beans, trail mix, beef jerky and s’mores. So, I was particularly impressed flipping through the lavishly illustrated Wild: Adventure Cookbook by Sarah Glover. Not only does the Australian chef love to camp but produces a range of complicated dishes right on the beach.

For example, her recipe for simple but tasty Breakfast Apples is a dish that you could actually pull off in the great outdoors. (It also can be made in an oven if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your home.) It combines golden delicious apples with breakfast staples oats, yogurt and honey.

For once in my life, I’m actually excited by the idea of cooking a meal outside that doesn’t involve marshmallows or sausages.

Breakfast Apples

INGREDIENTS:

4 Golden Delicious apples (or any good cooking apple)

1/2 cup Rolled oats

1/2 cup Unsweetened desiccated (or shredded) coconut

1/2 cup Almond meal

1∕3 cup Pepita and sunflower seeds

1⁄2 cup Brown sugar (or agave nectar if you want it to be sugar free)

3 tsp Ground cinnamon, or to taste

1 cup Coconut oil or salted butter, softened

Good-quality yogurt and raw honey

DIRECTIONS:

Light your fire and let it burn down until you obtain a medium heat. Using a corer or a paring knife, take out the core and some of the flesh to make a well in the middle of the apple. Don’t take it all the way through to the base of the apple – just about two-thirds of the way through. In a medium bowl, toss together the rolled oats, coconut, almond meal, seeds, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add the coconut oil or butter and mix until the oat mixture is well coated in the oil or butter. It should start to form a dough when you squish it in your hands. Stuff the apples with the oat filling and wrap them in foil. Place the apples in the coals of the fire – try not to give them direct flame or it will burn the apple skin and not allow the apple flesh to cook slowly. Cook for about 20 minutes, then check – when you open the foil the apple should be bubbling and soft. Pull from the fire and serve with yogurt and honey. Can be cooked in a moderately hot 350°F (180°C) oven.

NOTE: I used to make this in the oven but now that I’m a convert of smoky goodness I much prefer cooking it over an open fire. Having said that, you can still prep the apples the night before your trip. If you’re serving them as a dessert, try hiding a little chocolate in the middle of each one.

From Wild: Adventure Cookbook by Sarah Glover, Photographed by Luisa Brimble