The Rise of Resistance: 2017 in Protest Photos

It's undeniable that 2017 has been ripe with protests and resistance, both domestically and internationally. In the past, participants of protests were stereotyped as fanatics or fringe fundamentalists, but in 2017 more than ever, there was a dramatic shift. "This year, the scale and people involved are you and me - the scale demands attention and reaches a wider audience," said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President of Editorial at Getty Images.

Protests are not only proof of a working democracy, but strong photojournalism is proof that these things are happening, and giving teeth to these movements.

To get these iconic photos, photojournalists are putting themselves on the front lines and incorporating newer technology - like drones - to get aerial shots showing the magnitude of these movements.

And unfortunately while some protests are fueled by hate, Maindaris remains optimistic and hopeful. "The light that we're able to shine," Maindaris said. "Gave me a huge amount of strength and trust in the resilience of democracy."