The Reusable, Erasable Rocketbook Notebook Can Digitize Your Doodles for $20

I am one of those people that enjoys a good pen and paper, but the problem is getting whatever I write down onto my computer for sharing in a timely fashion. The Rocketbook is a reusable, erasable notebook that can be used over and over again and has the ability to send your notes and doodles straight to digital. And right now, it’s down to its best price ever of $20.

Each page of the Rocketbook can be wiped away with a damp microfiber cloth (which comes with the notebook) and used endlessly. But the best part is that at the bottom of the pages is a QR code that transfers all your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud or email. It’s like having the digital convenience of a tablet but with the experience of pen and paper. At $20, you’ll not only be saving money, but you’ll also be saving paper. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.