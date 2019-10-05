The Roots of Giuliani and Biden’s 35-Year Grudge Match

Hunter Biden was 12 years old when Rudolph Giuliani first accused his father of breaking the law.

The animus between Giuliani and the elder Biden is widely believed to go back to a stinging one-liner about 9/11 during the 2007 election. But the grudge, in fact, began decades earlier.

In early January 1983, Giuliani was the associate attorney general, No. 3 in the U.S. Justice Department. Joe Biden was a U.S. senator from Delaware and sponsor of a bill to establish a cabinet-level “Drug Czar” to coordinate all federal efforts to curb narcotics trafficking.