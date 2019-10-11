For Anyone Who Cares About Seeing Keanu Reeve Blast the Bad Guys in Full Color Glory, Here is Your Television

If you’re in the market for a new television, remember this one acronym: QLED. It stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode and, holy crap, it’s way better than LCD (liquid crystal display). Like we’re talking no contest in the picture quality department.

I tested a Samsung 65” QLED 4K Q90 smart television for a month and frankly I’m hooked; I’ll just sit here and keep watching movies and playing Xbox games all day thank you.

Using the FandangoNow 4K app that runs on the smart television, I watched John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum and could see the perspiration on Keanu Reeves face as he blasted everyone in sight. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, you can see and hear the webs shooting from the fingers of Tom Holland. (The Samsung 65” QLED 4K Q90 has lush built-in audio that rivals some soundbars I’ve tested in the past.) The Xbox game Gears 5 looked so photo-realistic the gory bits seemed to explode off the screen.

So back to those quantum dots. With any television, you are paying for the latest technology. There’s just way more detail with QLED, and the 4K processor in the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Q90 can upscale HD content. It’s also super fast. During one John Wick horse chase scene, the camera pans were quick and smooth, not clunky. Lesser televisions sometimes can’t keep up with the 4K video streams and they...pause...for...effect.

For $2,597, this smart television is packed with extras. I tested built-in Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, and anything else I could find. I even liked the ambient video mode, which plays background video and music to help you fall asleep or check email. Glare was minimal in my office even with a large window in the background. A Minnesota Vikings game last Sunday looked spectacular in HD running on a Dish Hopper 3. Even from a side viewing angle this television will captivate anyone in the room. I’m serious.

In review: QLED. It’s fast, smoother — and you can see Keanu Reeves’ sweat. | Get it on Amazon >

