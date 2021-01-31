The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene? She’s Not Alone.

It’s been a big week for Georgia’s own Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was made fun of by Jimmy Kimmel, and she was ignored by Jen Psaki. Some hope that she’ll be expelled from Congress for her refusal to wear a mask or her involvement in “Stop the Steal.”

But I’ve got some bad news about the GOP’s most famous freshman congresswoman: She’s not an aberration. She’s actually very representative of the boomer moms in her district (a district she moved to because the district she lived in was too competitive).

Taylor Greene is an odd mélange of all the worst elements of Trump’s Republican Party. She’s got all the crazy of a Louie Gohmert mixed with the virulent racism of a Steve King with a dash of the weird paranoia of a Devin Nunes. Her social media is a virtual oppo research file filled with some of the craziest, most disturbing Boomer brain worm content imaginable, from QAnon conspiracy theories to the preposterous idea that 9/11 was an inside job. And even before she was sworn in, MTG was at the White House having a “planning session” with the Trump team about how she was going to stop Joe Biden from “stealing the election.”