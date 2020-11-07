The Second the Presidency Ends—the Trump Family Grift Begins

Donald Trump may be losing the presidency, apparently, but if he does, all that means is the grift is just getting started for the president and his large adult sons.

No, they are not going off into the sunset without one last potentially long-lasting money grab. MAGA-world is going “activist” with #StopTheSteal. Needless to say, #StopTheSteal is really #StartTheGrift.

Trumpworld is down. They sense they’ve lost the election, but that doesn't mean they don’t think they shouldn’t continue to hold on to power, perhaps they don’t understand how elections work. Or more likely Trumpworld is trying to cash in before they cash out.