The Secret Reason Republicans Won’t Impeach Trump

Broadly speaking, there are two Republican defenses of Donald Trump. The first is the hard-shell, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows variant: This is all outrageous, and the real criminals are the Democrats and Jim Comey and the lovely Lisa Page. This defense is what drives these nutso GOP requests to have Hunter Biden appear under oath before the House, which is about as likely as the U.S. Olympic Committee hiring Jordan as the wrestling coach.

The second, soft-shell variant is one you’ve heard a thousand times: Well, what he did was bad, or a little bad, or maybe not what I would have done; but it doesn’t rise to the level of being impeachable.

This is the attempt to sound “reasonable,” far more rational than Graham, who just openly says he won’t even read the testimony transcripts. In fact, it’s not reasonable at all. In its way, it’s worse than the full Jordan, and more insidious, because in sounding reasonable on the surface it masks the cancer that is eating the Republican Party and has been, in fact, since before Donald Trump ran for president.