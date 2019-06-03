The Secret to Staying Cool? Cocktails

The earliest definition of the term “cocktail” was published in an upstate New York newspaper in the spring of 1806. No doubt the warm weather had people looking for some relief from the heat and humidity. And some 213 years later, as we suffer through the hottest part of the year, cooling drinks are once again top of mind.

But don’t just reach for the coldest concoction that you can find, instead mix up one of these classic and refreshing cocktails.

Manhattan

There’s a common misconception that you can’t drink whiskey in the summer. While you might not want, say a steaming mug of Irish Coffee, an icy cold Manhattan tastes pretty good even on a warm night. The simple but elegant mix of American whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters, is only complete when finished with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry. The all-natural garnish goes back to the late 1800s when it was an absolute sensation.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Rye whiskey or bourbon

1 oz Sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Luxardo Maraschino Cherry

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with at least one Luxardo Maraschino Cherry or more if the mood strikes you.

Negroni Bianco

The hotter it gets, generally the slower you want to move. And there’s no better drink for those long languid weekend afternoons than a Negroni Bianco. It is a summer version of the famous cocktail that was created 100 years ago! The recipe features the clear Luxardo Bitter Bianco, which has no artificial coloring and is milder and more citrusy than classic red bitters. The aperitif pairs well with a wide range of seasonal fruits and vegetables. And if you want to make the traditional recipe, just use Luxardo Bitter Rosso instead of the Bitter Bianco.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco

.75 oz Vermouth bianco

1.5 oz Gin

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: A Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and an orange twist

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and an orange twist.

Aviation

The classic Aviation is like a glass of summer. The drink calls for seasonal standards gin and lemon juice as well as traditional Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and violet liqueur. The cocktail has a floral note and a beautiful color. It takes a delicate hand to make the drink, which, when made right, balances all the ingredients in delicious harmony.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Gin

2 tsp Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz Lemon juice

1 tsp Crème de Violette

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and lemon peel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and lemon peel.

Spritz

The Spritz is absolutely the perfect thing for a sweltering day. It not only includes refreshing bubbly wine but also bubbly water and has a captivating bitter note. While you can make a Spritz from a variety of different amari or liqueurs, Luxardo Aperitivo or Luxardo Bitter Bianco work perfectly in the recipe. The Aperitivo, which is infused with citrus, gentian, rhubarb and herbs, produces a delicious low-alcohol refresher. And the Bitter Bianco, which was originally introduced in the 1930s and is flavored with mint, marjoram, thyme, bitter orange and wormwood, creates a complex flavored, higher-proof drink.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Luxardo Aperitivo or Luxardo Bitter Bianco

3 oz Prosecco

splash Sparkling water

Glass: Wine or rocks glass

Garnish: An orange slice and a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry

DIRECTIONS:

Add the Luxardo Aperitivo or Luxardo Bitter Bianco to a wine or rocks glass. Fill with ice and top with the prosecco and sparkling water. Stir, and garnish with an orange slice and a Luxardo Maraschino Cherry.