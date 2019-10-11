The ‘Serious’ Senate Republicans Chiding Trump Are Profiles in Chickenshit

It took almost three years for a meaningful number of Senate Republicans to discover something obvious to even the weakest intellect: that this president’s lifelong addiction to having his palm and ego (and Lord knows what else) greased would lead him to betray anyone and everything.

As Turkish forces roll into Kurdish Rojava, these shallow solons are just-asking: Who could have possibly foreseen that a rage-fueled sociopath with a comic book-level understanding of the world would be easily manipulated into making America a willing collaborator in the genocide of a loyal, pro-American ally?

Everyone, you dolts.