The Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum is On Sale for Over 50% Off

On sale for $214 (or 50% off), the Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum will be your go-to for maintaining a clean home. The Dyson Animal lookalike will keep your home looking spick-and-span, without the $600 price tag.

This lightweight, cordless stick vacuum includes two removable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a dock. With fully charged batteries, this will run for up to 80 minutes straight. Just lock and load.

The DuoClean Technology that the Shark ION has was invented specifically to capture both fine dust and large debris on both carpet and hard floors like tile or wood. It’s the cordless vacuum you want to keep on hand for your weekly (or daily) cleaning necessities, and it can also be your powerhouse for when you do a deep clean. At $214, it’s over 50% off and will be the device you lean on the most when you want to keep your home dust-free.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.