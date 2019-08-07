Stay Breathable and Fashionable With Silk Blouses That Easily Transition Seasons

As the days start to (finally) cool down, we’re all looking for things to wear that will stay cool during the day but maybe have a bit more substance. A silk button-down is easy-breezy and can be paired with everything from trousers to jeans (or shorts) to skirts and can take you from dog days of summer into crisp autumn mornings. Whether it’s short- or long-sleeved, these are the silk button-down blouses that you’ll want to keep on hand the moment you stop sweating enough to put together an outfit.

The Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt, $98 at Everlane: Everlane’s basic-but-not-boring silk shirt (and the various other variations of it) is a great example of how to take a simple idea and perfect it. It comes in eight colors, has a slightly boxy fit for movability, and it’s made from the brand’s eco-conscious Clean Silk.

Equipment Short Sleeve Slim Signature Blouse, $195 at Shopbop: With cuffed sleeves and two front flap pockets, this safari-inspired option is one you’ll want to wear as much as humanly possible. Plus, it’s Amazon Prime-eligible, so you can get free two-day shipping if you’re a Prime Member.

The Blake Shirt, $225 at M.M.Lafleur: This semi-sheer top is begging to be paired with black jeans and a pair of sandals for a night out when the temps drop down to the 70s. It has a subtle, brushstroke-inspired print and a longer silhouette that can be worn tucked in or left out.

Veronica Beard Garland Puff Sleeve Silk Blouse, $350 at Nordstrom: Puffy sleeves are back in a big way and this bright poppy-colored blouse is a modern take on a short-sleeve button-down. The high-low hem makes it perfect for a half-tuck into jeans and the V-neck will elongate your neck.

Jodi Silk Blouse, $118 at Amour Vert: The ¾ length of the sleeves and pleated waist detailing on this beautifully simple Mulberry silk blouse makes it optimal for a transition into fall. Choose from solid black or a white doodle print (that’s an industry term).

