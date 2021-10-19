The Sill's Watercolor Orchids Are So Vibrant, They Don’t Look Real

Scouting Report: The Watercolor Orchid from The Sill is the perfect houseplant. It's gorgeous, long-lasting, and easy to care for.

As much time and effort as I put into my outdoor vegetable garden, you’d think I’d be able to keep an indoor plant alive rather easily. Sadly, despite my best intentions, whenever a plant comes inside my house to grow and thrive, it inevitably finds itself dying a slow, sad, dry-soil death.

Though I am lucky enough to have big garden retailers like Home Depot near my home, not everyone has easy access to selecting plants in person. Despite all this, I often find big plant retailers don’t understand or often recommend the right maintenance plans for indoor plants, which is one reason why I find myself failing time and time again to select the right plant for my household. Also, most days my home is bustling with chores and children running around, so it’s easy for a plant to fall to the wayside and be forgotten.

But after finding some luck with a Bloomscape office plant some years back, I thought it might be worth checking out another greenery company called The Sill – an online houseplant retailer – to see if I could break my sad track record and finally keep a houseplant alive.

Like Bloomscape, The Sill’s selection process is very straightforward, easy-to-understand, and guides consumers to the right plants for them with curated collections like Pet-Friendly Plants, Easy-Care Plants, and Large Plants. And while I can appreciate a luscious, lengthy leafy green plant, I tend to favor more colorful, eye-catching plants, like orchids and fire lilies.

As I was researching what plants from The Sill would do well inside a low-maintenance home like mine, I discovered the Watercolor Orchids, which look like they fell straight out of a Monet painting and into a pastel flower pot.

Watercolor Orchids Shop at The Sill $

The petal’s electric-like hues, which include shades of blue, purple, and pink, are dyed using a natural, non-toxic method through the stem, which then creates these dream-like shades on their blooms. And because the dye is non-toxic, you won’t have to worry about your curious pets sniffing around them. And while this hasn’t happened to my orchid just yet, The Sill does explain that when the blooms fall off of the Watercolor Orchids, the petals that grow in their place will be the orchid’s natural color. In other words, enjoy the dream-like shades while you can!

What I appreciated most about The Sill is its simple, straightforward instructions about caring for their plants. For example, I had no idea that when an orchid’s blooms fall off, leaving nothing more than its long, stick-like body, the plant is indeed not dead. It will, in fact, bloom again next season with continued care and maintenance. Before The Sill, I had given up on many store-bought orchids not knowing this fact, so I’m happy I’ll be able to keep this one in my home for the foreseeable future.

The Watercolor Orchid comes tidy and well-packaged, ready to pop right on your window sill. Mine receives bright, indirect light in my kitchen and I water it every one to two weeks – leaning more heavily on a two-week period; thus far it’s thrived beautifully.

