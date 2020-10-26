The Simple Reason Republicans Are Frantically Fighting ‘Fraud’

They don’t want everyone to vote because if everyone votes, they lose. Just look at the Pennsylvania case that may be headed to the Supreme Court, just in time for Justice Barrett.

Jay Michaelson

Two scenes of voter suppression—a fancy word for cheating—are unfolding right now in Pennsylvania.

In one, Trump-flag-flying thugs drive semi trucks around a Democrat-leaning voting place, stereos blaring so loud that people inside can’t hear each other. In another, state Republicans huddle in a smoke-filled room, telling the Supreme Court why absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3, not just postmarked.

In a way, the scenes are different. One is obvious, the other more subtle. But in the end, they’re about the same thing: Republicans really do not want people to vote—not the wrong people, anyway. So they’re trying to cheat to stop them from voting, or to stop their votes from being counted.