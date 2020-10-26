The Simple Reason Republicans Are Frantically Fighting ‘Fraud’

Two scenes of voter suppression—a fancy word for cheating—are unfolding right now in Pennsylvania.

In one, Trump-flag-flying thugs drive semi trucks around a Democrat-leaning voting place, stereos blaring so loud that people inside can’t hear each other. In another, state Republicans huddle in a smoke-filled room, telling the Supreme Court why absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3, not just postmarked.

In a way, the scenes are different. One is obvious, the other more subtle. But in the end, they’re about the same thing: Republicans really do not want people to vote—not the wrong people, anyway. So they’re trying to cheat to stop them from voting, or to stop their votes from being counted.