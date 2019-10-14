The Sonos Move Is a Pretty Good Start to The Problem of Sound Quality in Portable Bluetooth Speakers

After the announcement of the Sonos Move, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it to test out. There’s a lot to love about a Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t sacrifice sound quality for mobility. But is it the all-in-one answer for sound that remains great no matter the setting?

The Sonos Move is a big ol’ bugger. Let’s just get that out of the way right now. It weighs in at 6.61 lbs, a far cry from the ounces a typical Bluetooth speaker usually tops out at. And while it’s a bit cumbersome to move around, it does give the versatility it promises. It sounds great in any landscape and adjusts to make sure that great sound is continuous no matter what. The charging stand is seamless and simple, allowing you to rest your speaker on the base rather than fumbling with charging cords like you would with other portable speakers.

When it comes to sound, it fills a room as any good Sonos speaker does. The rich tones and full bass are extremely enjoyable and it’s something I could see myself bringing to large gatherings to impress friends (I’m really fun at parties, I promise). It may not be the speaker I bring to the park or to the beach (though it’s waterproof and sandproof—basically lifeproof), but it is a speaker that I would bring to other people’s homes to keep the music going way past the battery life of other speakers. It has 10 hours of life on one charge, and the base is easy to set up anywhere.

The voice-control is an impressive addition, too, but with Alexa or Google Assistant only working through WiFi, you’ll have to stay close to your home WiFi or continue to ask friends for their password. As a speaker, the Sonos Move is big and bold. It combines the ease of a Bluetooth speaker with the sound quality you expect from Sonos. If you want the Sonos sound in your home and couldn’t possibly listen to music without it no matter where you are, the Move is a pretty decent option. | Get it on Amazon >

