The Spawn of NYC’s Most Elite Media Stars Started a Woke High-School Paper

The teenaged kids of some of the biggest names in New York’s media elite—Chris Cuomo, George Stephanopoulos, and others—have teamed up to start an online publication bridging the traditional style of their parents’ generation and the Gen-Z focus on fighting racism and inequality at all levels of society.

In July, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lily Wolfson and Ryan Pelosky, two New York City high-school students, decided they wanted to launch an online newspaper for teens. They emailed a network of friends they knew through school, extracurricular activities, and social occasions, and enlisted a few dozen peers from across the city to help launch The Iris, a New York-based digital newspaper.

The resulting website is a student newspaper on steroids. The Iris has glossy sheen and a fairly sleek design, and is packed with opinion articles, reported local and national news pieces, interviews, features, and even a crossword puzzle.