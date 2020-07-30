The Stealthy Play to Make Swing State Republicans Love Tom Cotton

An advocacy group with ties to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has started buying a host of digital ads going after Democrats on one of Cotton’s signature issues: U.S. policy toward China.

And while Cotton is up for re-election this year, none of the ads are running in Arkansas.

Instead, the group, a 501(c)(4) “dark money” nonprofit called America One Policies, is going after a handful of vulnerable congressional Democrats in states and districts that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. Some also happen to be states crucial to any presidential contest, and where a potential future presidential candidate like Cotton might be wise to establish an early political footprint.