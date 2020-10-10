The Strange Saga of America’s Most Reviled Statue, Nude George Washington
It’s a story with dismembered Harvard professors, catty congressmen, and just a bit of madness. It was supposed to herald future American art—instead it was an embarrassing flop.
Have you ever imagined what George Washington looked like with his shirt off?
No?
Neither had I. And neither, it turns out, had prudish 19th-century Americans. But on July 31, 1841, a ship from Livorno, Italy, unloaded the highly anticipated monumental statue of the Founding Father that was to be the centerpiece in the Rotunda of the Capitol—and he was half-naked.