The Suits Are Doing Fine, but the Musicians Are Hurting

When I made the decision to quit my last job and go full-time as a musician in 2003, it was frightening for a couple months. But, I soon realized that the psychological, spiritual and emotional benefits of dedicating my time to creating music, art and live entertainment drastically outweighed the financial “stability” of working a 9-5 job. That, or bending over backwards for tips in the service industry. That kind of work is great for some, but I never fit in.

Seventeen years later, the world is facing a disease that threatens lives as well as livelihoods. I was on tour in March when the country started closing down. In fact, every venue we played was shut down two days later, and we only canceled our last show on March 14th in the MidWest. We felt like an indicator species, like the bees that act erratic before a natural disaster. My shows were ultimately canceled for the rest of the year.

My industry recently did its 2020 accounting, and because of lockdowns and cancellations, live performances made about $2 billion instead of the projected $12 billion, according to Pollstar. That’s $10 billion with a “b” in lost opportunities.