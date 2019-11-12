The Surprisingly High-End Gifts You Can Get on Amazon

It's officially gifting season. Scouted's holiday gift guides are here to help you get through it all. Check all of them out here.

Buying things on Amazon is usually about convenience and buying gifts on Amazon can tend to be the same thing. But the retail giant has recently upgraded its offerings of high-end brands. So, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best high-end gifts you can easily get shipped straight to your door.

RBT Black Brass Tabletop Corkscrew Puller There’s nothing more dramatic than a tableside preparation. The frame pivots to help unscrew the cork of the bottle at an angle that is much easier than the typical 90 degrees. Buy on Amazon $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Scented Candle Jonathan Adler’s face pottery is a classic and this candle can double as a catchall once the wax is all gone. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Callaway Men's Strata Complete Golf Set Have a golfer on your list? You can get a whole golf set on Amazon with nine clubs, two headcovers, and a bag. Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag This leather bag is the perfect size for anyone on-the-go or headed out for the night. Choose from four colors: Diva Pink Multi, Fire Red Multi, Misty Blue, and Tart Pink Multi. Buy on Amazon $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses These classics are the perfect investment. They’ll never go out of style, they have 100% UV protection, and they work with practically any face shape. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping

The Beatles: The Original Studio Recordings This 16-disc collectors’ set has “all 14 original Beatles albums released between 1963 and 1970 plus the two CD Past Masters collection of non-album tracks. It also includes a bonus DVD containing all the mini-documentaries that can be found as enhanced tracks on each of the individual CD releases.” Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley makes some of the best skincare in the game and this kit is a one-two punch of resurfacing lactic acid and moisturizing sleeping oil. Buy on Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hartmann Tweed Legend Underseat CarryOn Spinner This suitcase is made from 100% nylon tweed fabric that offers durability, style, and long-lasting stain resistance. There’s an interior zippered panel for organization, a USB port and zipper battery pocket, and a padded section for a 13" laptop. Buy on Amazon $ 266 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Saddleback Leather Co. RFID US Passport This sturdy leather passport holder can hold up to four passports for the whole family, plus two card pockets on the other side that hold up to five cards. There’s even a cash pocket. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

