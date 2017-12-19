The Sweet Taste of the Holidays

During the holidays, it is not only condoned but encouraged that you eat sweets at every meal and, if possible, even in between. (Iced sticky bun for breakfast? Don’t mind if I do.) And from gingerbread men to macaroons, there are plenty of seasonal cookies to be enjoyed. But if your sweet tooth craves something richer, chocolatiers around the country are selling a range of bars, truffles and treats. Here are some of my favorites, which also make great gifts for the chocoholic in your life.

Max Brenner Yes to Max Grand Chocolate Gift Set ($80)

Max Brenner has been around more than 20 years, and after sampling some of its decadent chocolate-and-peanut butter squares it’s easy to understand why the brand has been successful for so long. Its Yes to Max Chocolate Gift Set is a great present, which comes in three sizes and features a range of signature confections, including caramelized pecans covered in chocolate.

Jacques Torres Christmas Bonbon Set ($21) & Hot Chocolate Combo ($36)

For the holidays, Jacques Torres turns his Brooklyn-based factory into a winter wonderland churning out an impressive assortment of cheery treats. While his chocolate snowman, Santa, menorah and Gelt are always a hit, this year he has several new items, like a 12-piece Christmas bonbon set that even includes a special Eggnog truffle. Going to a party? Bring his Hot Chocolate Combo that comes with a can of his classic cocoa and a can of his spicy so-called Wicked cocoa. Both are made with dark chocolate and are designed to be mixed with warm milk.

Godiva Hanukkah Chocolate Gift Box ($50)

Few edible gifts inspire as much excitement as a gold Godiva box. The brand, of course, makes seasonal gift sets for just about every occasion, including one for Hanukkah that includes truffles, cherry cordials and an eight-piece set of chocolates. It would be a perfect way to celebrate the 8th and final night of the holiday.

Vosges Holiday Cracker $10 & Bar Holiday Library ($40)

From Hanukkah and Christmas to New Year’s Eve, you’ll enjoy opening an oversized holiday cracker full of salt caramels from haute chocolatier Vosges. The company also sells a small library of special chocolate bars for the holidays—the set comes with two peppermint bars, two chestnut honey bars and two pistachio cherry bars. It's just enough to tide you over between meals.