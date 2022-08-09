The Teens in ‘Do Revenge’ Will Try Hard to Not Commit Murder

Two of TV’s finest scream queens are teaming up for a wild-looking movie about high school, sex tapes, and above all, revenge. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke are an unlikely duo out for vengeance in the trailer for Netflix’s Do Revenge, and they’re giving off some “serious Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction energy,” aka Glennergy. (They said it, not me.)

Put-together popular girl Drea (Mendes) faces a major life crisis after her boyfriend (Austin Abrams) unleashes their sex tape without her consent, spreading scandal around the school. No one’s on her side— that is. until Eleanor (Hawke), another maligned teenager, confronts her about having similar feelings.

Eleanor’s ex spread a nasty rumor that Eleanor forcibly kissed her—though that wasn’t the case. What better way to do revenge (pun intended) than take the other’s enemy down for them, a wonderful side-by-side mission with no possible consequences?

“Don’t you want to make her pay?” Drea asks Eleanor, pitching the idea.

“I don’t want to make her pay,” Eleanor says. “I want to burn her to the ground.”

Easy enough. Do Revenge has a similar vibe as Cory Finley’s hit Thoroughbreds: two enigmatic teenage girls on a quest to get even, snazzy Gen Z outfits, and perhaps a slight hint of homoeroticism between the leads. Who doesn’t want another Thoroughbreds? In times like this, any murderous teen flick is a real treat.

Whatever happens, Do Revenge will clearly be a blast. The ladies have to take down Carissa (Ava Capri), who is apparently an “easier” target for the backstabbing Drea, and Drea’s boyfriend Max, a bit more of a challenge. Max is starting “The Cis Hetero Men Championing Female Identifying Students League” and, shockingly, a large portion of girls in the school stand with him.

Alongside its two main stars and their evil counterparts, Do Revenge has tapped Sophie Turner, Alisha Boe, and Talia Ryder for the cast. The film is directed and written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, a producer from Someone Great and Hawkeye, as well as a writer on Unpregnant and Thor: Love and Thunder. The best hidden detail of Do Revenge comes from the music department, though—eldest Haim sister Este Haim composed the score of the film.

Do Revenge will be released on Netflix on September 16.