The Time Kimberly Guilfoyle Got COVID-19—and Montana Heard Nothing

When Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 before Donald Trump’s July Mount Rushmore speech, it seemed like the result came back just in the nick of time. She and her boyfriend, who happens to be the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., skipped the rally and were said to avoid contact with the president.

But the duo had already made a lasting impression in the northern plains, where earlier that week they had headlined a two-day Trump campaign event in Big Sky, Montana, potentially exposing locals and political donors to COVID-19—and leaving some to find out about it through the news.

“There’s this whole program set up by the CDC to alert people that have been in contact with someone that may have tested positive,” said Grant Kennedy, a fly fishing guide hired to teach donors at the Trump event.