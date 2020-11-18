The Time to Deactivate Trump’s Twitter Account Is Now

The president of the United States has hardly been seen since he lost the presidential race. But while he's kept mostly out of sight, he’s used Twitter—which gives world leaders a special pass to spread misinformation by claiming that there’s “a clear public interest value to keeping the tweet on the service” even when it’s false—to lie and instigate division with messages that would be removed, or the account taken down, if they came from other users.

On Sunday, the hashtag #DeactivateTrump trended worldwide as thousands of users, including myself, demanded that the big tech company finally put an end to Trump’s deliberate violation of the platform’s guidelines. There has been chatter that the company will do so after Joe Biden’s inauguration, on Jan. 20. But that would be a cowardly and reckless way to respond to the harm he’s doing right now.

Twitter, the time to deactivate Trump’s account is now. I can speak on this because I’ve been a part of conversations with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. As a “Twitter Voices” influencer, the company has invited myself and other notable Black, LGBTQ, and other diverse users on the app to special meetings where we offered recommendations to their senior leadership on how they can be more engaged with various online communities. For years, we have asked the platform to deactivate him and his white supremacist followers. We often got the “we hear you” and “we’re looking into it” response. But now is not the time to just hear us, but to actually do something about it.