The Time to Stop Trump’s Power Grab Is Right Now

I never thought it could happen here in America. But it is happening here, right before our very eyes.

We have all played footsies with Trump and his ilk for far too long. We have looked the other way. We have said, “oh it's just him.” We have dismissed his followers as a bunch of white nationalists and uneducated rednecks. When in reality, they are 71 million Americans strong. These are not rednecks. These are not dumb people. There are our neighbors. Colleagues. Friends. Family Members. They serve in the Armed Forces. They voted for four more years of chaos, hate, division, lies, rallies, embarrassment on the world stage, death from covid, and on and on.

It’s time for us to wake up and start confronting Donald Trump like the wanna-be dictator that he is. For the US Secretary of State to say with a smirk that there will be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” when Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the electoral college is outrageous. It is also dangerous. That was just after Trump fired the secretary of Defense, and the man sworn to uphold and enforce the laws of the United States, Attorney General Bill Barr, authorized investigations into the election results. This is not okay. This is not what we do in America.