This Stick Vacuum Actually Makes Me Want To Clean

Now, I thought, is the perfect time to invest in a vacuum. For one, I’ve been spending a lot more time with my partner and cleaning is one of those things that puts us in a bad mood. And, we’ve been spending a lot more time inside, in our home, and would like it to be as clean as possible. We’ve tried several vacuums in the past, but were initially turned off because they are so big and bulky. And then we explored the stick vacuum genre and discovered one we love. It makes cleaning so easy that we no longer bicker over who has to vacuum anymore, but instead, bicker over who gets to vacuum.

Tineco actually already made a vacuum that Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo liked a lot, the PURE ONE S12, which he called “the smartest (and sleekest) vac I’ve ever used.” I wondered though, how “smart,” I really needed my vacuum to be. The answer: not as smart as the Pure ONE S12, but still moderately intelligent. The main differences between the PURE ONE S12 and S11 is that the S11 doesn’t have a magnetic phone holder, nor a bluetooth speaker, you can’t alter the suction power with a swipe of your finger, and you can’t sync it with Alexa to do an “advanced cleaning experience.”

Perfect, because I don’t really want my vacuum to be friends with Alexa. Call me a luddite, but what I love about the S11 is that it’s an excellent stick vacuum without too many bells and whistles (vacuums are already loud enough without them). While cleaning, it shines a blue light over your floor, illuminating specks of dust that weren’t visible seconds before, and sucks them up in a snap. The design is sleek and lightweight so it can charge on just about any wall in your home. The detachable handle has a nifty display that shines blue when an area is clean, and red when it’s dusty. The battery will make it through most of an hour, and yes, it’s cordless. And best of all, the one button bin-dump feature makes the worst part of vacuuming (throwing away the dust) a breeze.

It’s just, all in all, not that smart. It still maintains a decent level of intelligence—it uses an app to let you know when you need to change the filter and can connect to the WiFi if you want it to. And that level of intelligence is fine by me. I don’t need my vacuum to be a genius. I just need it to be good at sucking up dust. And this one excels at that.

Tineco Pure ONE S11 Buy on Amazon $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

