The Top Athleticwear Sales from Adidas, Nike, and More

Even as we head back outside and back to work, it's always good to have a solid wardrobe of athleisure staples at your disposal. Whether your gym is in your living room or down the block, wearing the right gear is always important. We've rounded up some of the best athleticwear sales happening right now, so you can stock up without breaking a sweat.

Athleta: 20% off with code HELLOATH20

Trekkie North Jogger Shop at Athleta $

Athleta: Up to 60% Off Sale Items

Vapor Scoop Tank Shop at Athleta $

adidas: $30 off with code FRESH

JCPenney: 25% off with code SHOP4BTS

Xersion Train Womens Mid Rise Essential Capris Shop at JC Penney $

Nike: Up to 40% Off Sale Items

Men's French Terry Pants Shop at Nike $

Dick's Sporting Goods: Free Shipping

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Compression T-Shirt Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods $

Olympia Sports: 25% Off with code JULYSAVINGS

Under Armour Women's Tech Twist Tank Shop at Olympia Sports $

Academy Sports: Up to 50% off Clearance Items

Under Armour Men's Iso-Chill Shorebreak T-shirt Shop at Academy Sports $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.